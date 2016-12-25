M. Kraus & Co Has $413,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 243,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,592,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 114,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,741 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.19. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $206.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Amgen from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

