LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 137,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 111,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 52.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded up 0.821% on Friday, reaching $5.525. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,639 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $791.51 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

FSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $6.00 price target on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

In other Fifth Street Finance Corp. news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,165,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 10,605 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $58,857.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,079,031 shares in the company, valued at $67,038,622.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company that lends to and invests in small and mid-sized companies, primarily in connection with investments by private equity sponsors. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the debt investments and capital appreciation from the equity investments.

