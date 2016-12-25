LSV Asset Management Has $585,000 Position in CAI International Inc. (CAI)

LSV Asset Management held its stake in shares of CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of CAI International worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the third quarter valued at $1,611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 281,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) traded down 5.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,843 shares. The company’s market cap is $167.69 million. CAI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. CAI International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm earned $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CAI International Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, which it leases primarily to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

