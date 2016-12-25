LSV Asset Management Buys 7,425 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 503.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corp. were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,588,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. during the second quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,256 shares. The stock’s market cap is $55.11 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corp. had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corp. will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.11 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.89 per share, with a total value of $648,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 9,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,646,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,051,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

