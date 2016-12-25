Logitech International SA (LOGI) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Logitech International SA were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Logitech International SA by 18.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,265,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International SA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 236,026 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International SA by 248.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after buying an additional 1,173,859 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Logitech International SA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 547,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Logitech International SA by 85.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 420,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 193,323 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 193,584 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International SA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.75 price target on shares of Logitech International SA in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Logitech International SA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Logitech International SA news, Chairman Luca Guerrino De sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $461,540.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 281,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP L Joseph Sullivan sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,622.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

