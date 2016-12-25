Loeb Partners Corp Invests $1,115,000 in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its position in Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 10,804,464 shares of the company were exchanged. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other news, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its portfolio includes medicines, vaccines and medical devices, as well as consumer healthcare products. Its products include Prevnar/Prevenar 13, Lyrica, Enbrel, Lipitor, Viagra, Sutent, BeneFIX, Genotropin, ReFacto, Xyntha and Enbrel.

