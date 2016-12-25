Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 66.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 635.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 550,944 shares of the stock were exchanged. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.51 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 22,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $635,787.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $983,356.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising, and artist management. Its segments include Concerts, Ticketing, Artist Nation, Sponsorship & Advertising, Other and Corporate.

