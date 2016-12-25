JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21,817,000 Position in KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) by 253.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,529,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. were worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 44.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,060,000 after buying an additional 2,748,911 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 138.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,844,000 after buying an additional 4,179,496 shares in the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,625,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 925,780 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 103.2% in the second quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 4,631,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 2,352,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $46,915,000.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. KKR & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.57.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

