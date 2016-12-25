JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20,777,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.93 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $163,315.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,538.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

