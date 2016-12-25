JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 34.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $31,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,121,000 after buying an additional 287,681 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after buying an additional 280,120 shares during the period. HHR Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 550,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 205,320 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $6,266,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) opened at 52.40 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group Inc. will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/jpmorgan-chase-co-cuts-position-in-penske-automotive-group-inc-pag/1132343.html.

Several research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Gabelli lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is a transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. The Company distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts, and services in Australia and New Zealand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.