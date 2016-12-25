JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in CST Brands Inc. (CST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CST Brands Inc. (NYSE:CST) by 297.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CST Brands were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CST Brands by 77.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in CST Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Creative Planning increased its position in CST Brands by 12.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CST Brands by 88.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CST Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CST Brands Inc. (NYSE:CST) opened at 48.16 on Friday. CST Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09.

CST Brands (NYSE:CST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. CST Brands had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CST Brands Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in CST Brands Inc. (CST)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/jpmorgan-chase-co-boosts-stake-in-cst-brands-inc-cst/1132345.html.

Several research firms recently commented on CST. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CST Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CST Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper sold 47,421 shares of CST Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $2,281,898.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082,547 shares in the company, valued at $52,092,161.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper sold 36,240 shares of CST Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,743,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,121,968 shares in the company, valued at $53,966,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CST Brands

CST Brands, Inc (CST) is a holding company. The Company is an independent retail of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States and eastern Canada. Its retail operations include the sale of motor fuel at convenience stores, commission agents and cardlocks; the sale of food, convenience merchandise items and services at convenience stores, and the sale of heating oil to residential customers and heating oil and motor fuel to small commercial customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CST Brands Inc. (NYSE:CST).

Receive News & Ratings for CST Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CST Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.