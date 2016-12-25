Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 760.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $762.38 and a 200-day moving average of $767.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.43. Amazon.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.00 and a 1-year high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com Inc. will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/jag-capital-management-llc-reduces-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn/1132337.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $900.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $935.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $918.02.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.