Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,841,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,190,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,962,000 after buying an additional 294,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 989,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,731,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 831,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,273,000 after buying an additional 162,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 87.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,519,000 after buying an additional 289,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $640.75. 188,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $24827.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.52. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 52-week low of $502.01 and a 52-week high of $727.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $641.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.06. The company earned $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.49 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical Inc. will post $22.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $755.00 price target (down previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.50.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 13,515 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.68, for a total value of $9,199,390.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,414,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 275 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.50, for a total transaction of $177,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,502,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

