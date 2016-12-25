Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Held by INR Advisory Services LLC

INR Advisory Services LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Intel Corp. comprises 0.3% of INR Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. INR Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel Corp. were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 52.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corp. by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corp. by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Corp. by 18.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corp. by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287,281 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. Intel Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $175.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Intel Corp. had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corp. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Vetr lowered Intel Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other Intel Corp. news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,088.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 67,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $2,545,726.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

