Hexcel Corp. (HXL) Shares Bought by Ngam Advisors L.P.

Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel Corp. were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Corp. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL) traded up 0.17% on Friday, reaching $52.03. 301,531 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. Hexcel Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Hexcel Corp. had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business earned $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Hexcel Corp.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Corp. will post $2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hexcel Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, insider Michael Canario sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert George Hennemuth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel Corp.

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets structural materials, including carbon fibers, reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial markets.

