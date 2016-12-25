Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $32,865,000 Position in The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 95,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 167,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 135.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day moving average is $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot Inc. will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.72 price objective (up previously from $127.67) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $2,003,654.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,276.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

