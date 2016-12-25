Henderson Group PLC Has $27,554,000 Position in Copart Inc. (CPRT)

Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Copart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 678,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Copart by 428.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 114,912 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Copart by 64.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) opened at 55.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. Copart Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business earned $345.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.11 million. Copart had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart Inc. will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded Copart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on Copart from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.57.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 64,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,473,767.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,925 shares in the company, valued at $753,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikrant Bhatia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $169,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,599.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

