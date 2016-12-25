Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Stake Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Hasbro by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,031,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,617,000 after buying an additional 808,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4,198.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 422,914 shares during the period. Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $33,896,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,644,000 after buying an additional 382,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 355,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 0.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,928 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro Inc. will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a branded-play company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada segment, the International segment, the Entertainment and Licensing segment, and Global Operations segment. The U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States.

