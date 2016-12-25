Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Stage Stores Inc. (SSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Stage Stores worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stage Stores by 11.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stage Stores by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stage Stores by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Stage Stores by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Stage Stores by 6.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) traded down 5.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 534,695 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Stage Stores Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The firm’s market cap is $127.13 million.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Stage Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc. will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Stage Stores’s payout ratio is currently -136.36%.

SSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Stage Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Stage Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Stage Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

