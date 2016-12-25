Great Plains Energy Inc. (GXP) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,162,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,554 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.35. Great Plains Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Great Plains Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/great-plains-energy-inc-gxp-stake-raised-by-td-asset-management-inc/1132519.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. lifted their price objective on Great Plains Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Plains Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Plains Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.