Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,024,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $160,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,170,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,075,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,031,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,450,000 after buying an additional 359,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 73.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences Inc. will post $11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,231,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,829,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $7,860,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

