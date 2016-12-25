Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 73,020 Shares of Gap Inc. (GPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73,020 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gap were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gap during the second quarter valued at $53,595,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gap during the second quarter valued at $29,343,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Gap by 99.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,432,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after buying an additional 1,212,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gap by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,531,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,129,000 after buying an additional 936,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Gap by 61.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,175,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after buying an additional 826,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466,253 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Gap Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Gap had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Vetr downgraded Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gap in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Gap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corp. set a $20.00 price objective on Gap and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Gap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

In related news, President Jeff Kirwan sold 11,406 shares of Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $289,484.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,605.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 6,764 shares of Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $169,032.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gap

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

