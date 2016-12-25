Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7,375,000 Position in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 157.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) traded down 0.06% on Friday, hitting $111.46. 356,720 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $127.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post $6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Handelsbanken cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.08.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier to the automotive industry of automotive safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. Electronics segment includes active safety products, such as camera-based vision systems, night driving assist, automotive radars, brake controls and other active safety systems, and passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

