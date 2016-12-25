Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Kroger Co. (KR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 552.5% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. 3,398,876 shares of the company were exchanged. Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co. will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Cos. raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $502,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,397.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $464,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

