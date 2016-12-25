AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAR Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst S. Burke now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. AAR Corp. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company earned $423.80 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. AAR Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WARNING: “FY2020 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. Cut by Analyst (AIR)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/fy2020-eps-estimates-for-aar-corp-cut-by-analyst-air/1132303.html.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of AAR Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) opened at 34.16 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,174,000 after buying an additional 67,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,615,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,909,000 after buying an additional 165,165 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 36.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,878,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $361,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,114.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,998.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About AAR Corp.

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

