FY2017 EPS Estimates for General Mills Inc. Lifted by Clsa Americas (GIS)

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Clsa Americas raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Wednesday. Clsa Americas analyst M. Lavery now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-general-mills-inc-lifted-by-clsa-americas-gis/1132297.html.

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) opened at 62.16 on Friday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-general-mills-inc-lifted-by-clsa-americas-gis/1132297.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.