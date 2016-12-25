FY2017 EPS Estimates for General Mills Inc. Lifted by Clsa Americas (GIS)

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Clsa Americas raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Wednesday. Clsa Americas analyst M. Lavery now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) opened at 62.16 on Friday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.
