FY2016 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) Boosted by Analyst

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $24.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2016 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $28.65 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSU. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$565.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$550.00 to C$605.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$700.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, December 12th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$575.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$619.38.
Shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) opened at 612.54 on Friday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $427.99 and a one year high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 62.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $616.49 and its 200-day moving average is $567.64.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides enterprise software solutions. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses. The Company operates through two segments: public sector and private sector. The public sector segment includes businesses focused on government and government-related customers.
