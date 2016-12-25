FY2016 Earnings Forecast for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2016 earnings estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) opened at 25.29 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $310,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $82,951.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 586.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,697,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Societe Generale acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

