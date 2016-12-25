Fitbit Inc. (FIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.62.

FIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other Fitbit news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $222,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder True Venture Partners Ii, L.L. sold 860,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $7,026,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Fitbit by 233.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter worth $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 71.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the second quarter worth $135,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) opened at 7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.67. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm earned $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.93 million. Fitbit had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post $0.58 EPS for the current year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

