First Trust Advisors LP Has $1,756,000 Position in Caleres Inc. (CAL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Caleres worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,782,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 210.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 409,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after buying an additional 150,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 365.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 173,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 135,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) traded up 0.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 201,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.64. Caleres Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $36.61.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm earned $732.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, insider Richard M. Ausick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $530,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, formerly Brown Shoe Company, Inc, is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. It operates through two segments: Famous Footwear, which includes its Famous Footwear stores and Famous.com, and Brand Portfolio, which offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands from its Healthy Living and Contemporary Fashion platforms.

