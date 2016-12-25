First Quadrant L P CA Maintains Stake in TeleTech Holdings Inc. (TTEC)

First Quadrant L P CA continued to hold its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in TeleTech Holdings were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 90.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TeleTech Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TeleTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) traded up 0.33% on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,064 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. TeleTech Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.81.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. TeleTech Holdings had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TeleTech Holdings Inc. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TeleTech Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on TeleTech Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of TeleTech Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $155,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About TeleTech Holdings

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer engagement management service provider that delivers integrated consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

