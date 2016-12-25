First Quadrant L P CA Acquires Shares of 5,075 Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NWN)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:NWN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 22.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 89.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:NWN) traded down 0.42% on Friday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,198 shares. Northwest Natural Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.12 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Co. will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/first-quadrant-l-p-ca-acquires-shares-of-5075-northwest-natural-gas-co-nwn/1132589.html.

Several brokerages have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.