First Manhattan Co. Has $477,000 Stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

First Manhattan Co. held its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,143 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.86. Nasdaq Inc. has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $71.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm earned $585 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc. will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/first-manhattan-co-has-477000-stake-in-nasdaq-inc-ndaq/1132533.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays PLC lowered Nasdaq to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $72.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Robert Greifeld sold 45,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $2,889,900.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,587,315.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq), formerly The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services across approximately six continents. The Company manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Listing Services, Information Services and Technology Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.