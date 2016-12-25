First Manhattan Co. Has $455,000 Position in ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ConAgra Foods were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 824,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after buying an additional 49,787 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 96.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded up 1.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,982 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on ConAgra Foods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConAgra Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About ConAgra Foods

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

