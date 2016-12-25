First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) opened at 42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $42.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 232.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 133.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company operates through community banking segment.

