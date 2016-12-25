Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $773,000 Position in Merck & Co. (MRK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 512.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 374,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 313,068 shares during the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,783,000. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 14.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,099,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,503,000 after buying an additional 120,129 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. 7,591,478 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Co. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co. will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/financial-advisory-service-inc-has-773000-position-in-merck-co-mrk/1132471.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other Merck & Co. news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.