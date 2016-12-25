Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,625,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,031,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 134.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.4% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after buying an additional 122,237 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,475 shares. Eli Lilly and Co. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co. will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

In other news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 20,242 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $1,470,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $172,107.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,736.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

