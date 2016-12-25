Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Position Increased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corp. were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,326,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,387,000 after buying an additional 6,897,006 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $441,823,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 41.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,817,000 after buying an additional 4,480,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 23.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,194,000 after buying an additional 3,229,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 209.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,305,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,560,000 after buying an additional 2,912,876 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.18% on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,541 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $376.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. Exxon Mobil Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil Corp. had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm earned $58.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corp. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/exxon-mobil-corp-xom-position-increased-by-shikiar-asset-management-inc/1132577.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Saturday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corp. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 222,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,340,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis G. Wascom sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $404,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,906,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.