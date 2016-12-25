Exelon Corp. (EXC) Position Held by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan continued to hold its stake in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the energy giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Exelon Corp. were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Corp. during the third quarter valued at $263,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,466,717 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after buying an additional 33,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corp. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,447 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corp. by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,305 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,424 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Exelon Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The energy giant reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Exelon Corp. had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company earned $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Exelon Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Corp. will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Exelon Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.78%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Exelon Corp. from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelon Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exelon Corp. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Exelon Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In related news, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $2,322,108.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 433,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 442,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $15,433,357.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company operates through nine segments consisting of Exelon Generation Company, LLC’s (Generation’s) six power marketing segments, including Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, ERCOT and other regions; Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd); PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE).

