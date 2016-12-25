Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M Co. (MMM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,183,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,096,000 after buying an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,477,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,602,000 after buying an additional 527,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,774,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,555,000 after buying an additional 425,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,004,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,758,000 after buying an additional 121,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,446,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,805,000 after buying an additional 453,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.25% on Friday, reaching $178.75. 731,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $182.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co. will post $8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

In other news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $75,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $393,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $726,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

