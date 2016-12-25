Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Esco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Esco Technologies (NYSE:ESE) opened at 58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.09. Esco Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

Esco Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Esco Technologies had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business earned $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Esco Technologies will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Esco Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,637,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Esco Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,203,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,697,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Esco Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Esco Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Esco Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esco Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Esco Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is engaged in the production of engineered products and systems. The Company’s products are sold around the world for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. It conducts its business in three segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test) and Utility Solutions Group (USG).

