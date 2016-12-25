Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sunnymeath Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 70.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.9% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 456,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.43. 189,090 shares of the company traded hands. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post $4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/eagle-materials-inc-exp-shares-sold-by-swiss-national-bank/1132385.html.

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. CL King upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 18,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $1,454,566.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,542.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.