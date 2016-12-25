DHX Media (DHXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

DHXM has been the topic of several research reports. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of DHX Media from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DHX Media by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DHX Media by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC boosted its position in DHX Media by 430.9% in the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in DHX Media by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 712,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in DHX Media by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 60,560 shares in the last quarter.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) opened at 5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $695.71 million and a P/E ratio of 41.60. DHX Media has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. is a creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties.

