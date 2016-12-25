Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 20,729 Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 2,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.53. Facebook Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 20,729 Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/daiwa-securities-group-inc-acquires-20729-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb/1132321.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.79 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.81.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,221,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $89,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.