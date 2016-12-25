Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Position in Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 1.5% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) traded up 0.33% on Friday, reaching $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,277 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. Kraft Heinz Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co. will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Vetr cut Kraft Heinz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.22 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.03.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

