CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Sold by 1st Global Advisors Inc.

1st Global Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 542.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 62.0% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 3,475.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 355.4% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 2,754,878 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. CVS Health Corporation’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.51 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

