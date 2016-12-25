Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benin Management CORP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 27,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 265,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.18% on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,759,433 shares. The stock has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $87.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/cornerstone-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm/1132485.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.31 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

In other news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.