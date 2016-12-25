Core Laboratories NV (CLB) Stake Maintained by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG maintained its position in Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Core Laboratories NV were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Core Laboratories NV by 416.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after buying an additional 383,153 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories NV by 283.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 339,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after buying an additional 250,889 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories NV by 112.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,949,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories NV during the second quarter valued at about $26,853,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in Core Laboratories NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,803,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,233,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 227,954 shares. Core Laboratories NV has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20.

Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Core Laboratories NV had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company earned $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Core Laboratories NV’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories NV will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Core Laboratories NV in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Core Laboratories NV from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core Laboratories NV in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Core Laboratories NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Core Laboratories NV Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. is a provider of reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s services and products are directed toward enabling the Company’s clients to improve reservoir performance and increase oil and gas recovery from their producing fields.

