Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $499,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co. were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. by 259.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 5,284,195 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72. Procter & Gamble Co. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Procter & Gamble Co. had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

In other news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,501 shares of Procter & Gamble Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $313,339.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of Procter & Gamble Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $267,738.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co. Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

