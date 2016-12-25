Comcast Corp. (cmcsa) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:cmcsa) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 70.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. Comcast Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $71.20.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business earned $21.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Comcast Corp. had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corp. will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Comcast Corp. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie raised Comcast Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comcast Corp. (cmcsa) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/comcast-corp-cmcsa-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-30th/1132257.html.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,237,108.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,308,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $170,863.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Comcast Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.